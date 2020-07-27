MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash Sunday afternoon that occurred on Highway 22 in Marion County.
Just before 3 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near milepost 38.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a silver Ford F150 was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane and sideswiped a Nissan Pathfinder. The Ford continued and collided into a VW Passat.
The driver of the VW, identified as John Berquist, 50, of Turner, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.
The driver of the Ford, identified as Scott Zadow, 43, of Portland, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Nissan was not injured.
Highway 22 was closed for about six and a half hours during the investigation.
OSP said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact OSP.
(1) comment
Speed, impatience, and passing without adequate distance.
