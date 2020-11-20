BEND, OR (KPTV) - Highway 97 in Bend was closed for several hours Thursday evening due to a multi-vehicle crash that killed one person.
At about 5:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 97 near milepost 137.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a BMW was northbound merging onto the highway from the Colorado Road onramp. According to OSP, the BMW merged through the right lane and into the left lane and struck a Chevrolet pickup. The pickup then crossed the center median into the southbound lane and collided with a Ford Transit van.
OSP said two more southbound vehicles and another northbound vehicle were involved in the crash. No one was injured in those vehicles.
The driver of the Ford Transit van, identified as Christopher Rodea, 37, of Bend, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Chevrolet driver was taken to St. Charles Hospital with serious injuries.
OSP said the driver of the BMW was not transported for injuries.
Highway 97 was closed for about eight hours during the crash investigation. OSP was assisted by the Bend Police Department, Bend Fire Department, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and ODOT.
The investigation is ongoing. OSP is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP and leave contact information for Trooper Sean Malloy.
