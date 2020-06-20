CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was killed following a head-on crash on Highway 224 east of Barton on Friday.
Oregon State Patrol and emergency crews responded to the crash near Southeast Dale Lane at approximately 11:23 p.m.
According to a preliminary investigation, a red 1992 Ford F150 driving east crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on into 2014 Dodge Ram tow truck.
The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, Troopers said. The name of the driver will be released once family has been notified.
The driver of the Dodger was later identified as Gary Smith, 56, of Portland and a passenger, Jennifer Sampson, 48, of Vancouver, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
