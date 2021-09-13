YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was killed and a driver was injured after a crash on Highway 18 east of McMinnville on Sunday, according to the Oregon State Police.
Troopers and paramedics responded to a two-car crash at milepost 49 at approximately 11:00 p.m. Investigators said a Toyota Camry driven by Jared Nissen, 21, of Dayton pulled out of a driveway when he was struck on the driver's side door by a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was identified as Michael Abeya, 22, of Hillsboro, who died at the scene. Nissen suffered minor injuries. Samantha Maddox, 21, of Amity, a passenger with him, was not injured.
Highway 18 was closed for three and a half hours while Troopers investigated the crash.
