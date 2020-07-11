OSP: 1 person dead, 1 injured following crash on HWy 224 in Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- One person was killed and another was injured following a crash on Highway 224 in Clackamas County Friday night, according to Oregon State Troopers.
Emergency crews responded to the crash near milepost 5.5. at approximately 7:35 p.m.
Investigators said a black 2006 Pontiac GTO driven by Anthony Higgins, 32, of Portland was driving westbound when he left the lane and hit the median, lost control, went down an embankment and then rolled.
Higgins was pronounced dead at the scene, Troopers said.
A passenger identified as Kendra Stockberger, 19, also from Portland, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.