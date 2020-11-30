YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One person is dead, and two people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 18 on Monday.
Oregon State Patrol responded to the crash near milepost 33 at about 11:40 a.m.
Investigators said a Ford Mustang driven by Clayton Gruber, 26, of Dallas, was heading eastbound when he lost control. He crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Keith Bacchetti, 50, of Grande Ronde.
OSP said the Mustang continued on and crashed into a Toyota Rav4 driven by Stanley Michelson, 69, of Otis.
OSP reported that Bacchetti died from his injuries. His passenger Tawnya Bacchetti, 52, of Grand Ronde, was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Michelson and his passenger, Kristen Michelson, 61, of Otis, did not require hospitalization. Gruber was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
The investigation caused the Eastbound lanes on Hwy 18 for about four hours.
