CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash that occurred in Clatsop County Monday afternoon.
At about 3:40 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 7.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a Ford Explorer, driven by Lonnie Meade, 65, of Seaside, was eastbound and stopped to turn left into a driveway when it was struck from behind by a Peterbuilt semi-truck.
Meade was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
Highway 26 was closed for four hours during the crash investigation.
The Seaside Fire Department, Hamlet Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.