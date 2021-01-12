OSP

CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash that occurred in Clatsop County Monday afternoon.

At about 3:40 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 7.

OSP said an investigation revealed that a Ford Explorer, driven by Lonnie Meade, 65, of Seaside, was eastbound and stopped to turn left into a driveway when it was struck from behind by a Peterbuilt semi-truck.

Meade was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Highway 26 was closed for four hours during the crash investigation.

The Seaside Fire Department, Hamlet Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene.

