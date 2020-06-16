OSP: 1 woman killed, 1 injured following crash on I-84 in Sherman County

SHERMAN COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- A woman was killed, and another was injured following a crash on Interstate 84 in Sherman County Tuesday.
Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency crews responded to the crash at about 4:05 p.m.
According to a preliminary investigation, Shannon Gatlin,45, of Camas, WA was driving west on I-84 when she drove into the median and rolled several times. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A passenger identified as Vickie McDowell, 52, of Washougal, WA, died from her injuries.
A DUII is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash, authorities said.
No other information was given at the time of the release.
