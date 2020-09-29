SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have identified two victims who were found dead following a reported hostage situation in Salem Monday afternoon.
At around 12:30 p.m., Marion County deputies responded to a possible hostage situation at a home in the 600 block of Juneva Place Southeast, near Mahrt Avenue Southeast.
A trained negotiator with the Marion County Sheriff's Office Hostage Negotiation Team contacted the suspect, identified as Jose Jesus Lopez-Tinoco, 34, of Woodburn. The negotiator tried to resolve the situation peacefully.
After hearing gunshots, OSP said deputies forced entry into the home to rescue any victims inside.
According to OSP, one deputy fired "a yet to be determined number of rounds" during the rescue.
Inside the home, deputies found Laura Rocio-Bustos, 43, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
OSP said 24-year-old Diari Bustos-Bustos and an 11-year-old boy were both found dead. They both had been shot. The identity of the boy is not being released.
A 13-year-old boy, whose name will not be released, was rescued from inside the home and was not hurt, according to OSP.
OSP said Lopez-Tinoco was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Deputy Ricky Kittelson, who has been with the Marion County Sheriff's Office for 2 years, has been placed on administrative leave per agency protocol.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.
