JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police say troopers seized several pounds of heroin during a traffic stop in Jackson County on Tuesday.
Prior to 10 a.m., a trooper from the Central Point Area Command stopped a 2014 Nissan Sentra for unlawful lane change and failure to drive with lane on Interstate 5 near milepost 36.
According to OSP, the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and a consent search of the vehicle was conducted.
OSP said about 16.3 pounds of suspected heroin was found concealed in the gas tank of the Nissan.
The driver, identified as 33-year-old Victor Aguilar, from Outlook, Washington, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of unlawful possession and delivery of heroin.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.