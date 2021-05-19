SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A kidnapping victim has died at a hospital one week after an officer-involved shooting on Highway 214, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP said the teenager was pronounced dead at Doernbecher Children's Hospital on Wednesday. OSP did not identify the teen, but family spoke with FOX 12 last week and identified their transgender son, 17-year-old Oliver Taylor, as the victim.

According to court documents, Taylor was injured during an officer-involved shooting on May 12. OSP says the incident began at about 4:45 p.m., when the Gervais Police Department was called out to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Depot Court. Officers arrived to the scene and found Arik Reed, 22, of Gervais with a gunshot wound.

Court documents state Kenneth Williams Peden III, 20, shot Reed and then kidnapped Taylor. Officers learned that Peden left the area in a Ford F-150. A Marion County deputy located the truck and attempted to stop it but Peden fled and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, OSP said Peden fired multiple rounds toward law enforcement as they traveled through Silverton.

The Ford came to a stop on Highway 214 near Forest Ridge Road Northeast where Peden exchanged gunfire with officers, according to OSP. Peden was detained at the scene. Taylor was found inside the truck, shot and badly hurt. Investigators didn’t say at what point the teen was shot, but court documents say Peden tried to kill Taylor with a handgun.

Police have not said what the relationship is between Peden and the two people he is accused of shooting. Oregon State Police told FOX 12 the shootings and kidnapping were not random.

Peden is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, first-degree kidnapping, and fleeing and attempting to elude by vehicle. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

No additional information about the investigation has been released.