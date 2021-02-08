POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people died and another person was injured in a crash in Polk County Sunday evening, according to Oregon State Police.
At about 5:10 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22W near milepost 8.
OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed that a maroon Dodge pickup was westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a silver Dodge pickup.
The driver and passenger in the maroon Dodge, identified as Robert Leach, 73, and Linda Leach, 75, both of Albany, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver in the silver Dodge, identified as Jeffrey Sittisuphachoke, 42, of Independence, was taken to a Salem Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office, ODOT and Polk County Fire Department assisted OSP at the crash scene.
