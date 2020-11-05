CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a multiple vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Clatsop County, according to Oregon State Police.
At about 10:10 a.m., emergency crews were called out to a three-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 9.
OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed that a Lincoln Navigator, driven by Rachael Forrest, 26, of Seaside, was northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Toyota Rav4. The impact spun the Rav4 into the northbound lane, where it was struck by an ODOT pickup truck.
The driver and passenger in the Toyota, identified as 63-year-old Randall Shine and 71-year-old Patricia Shine, both from Ilwaco, Washington, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.
The driver and passenger in the ODOT truck were taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.
Forrest was not injured. OSP said alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.
The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, Warrenton Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
