LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police said two people died after a crash in Lincoln County on Friday morning.
OSP said just before 9 a.m. on Friday, it responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 121. It said an investigation showed a Dodge Durango was northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Silverado.
Troopers said both drivers died in the crash. The Durango was operated by 46-year-old James Versteeg of Gleneden Beach. The Silverado was driven by 41-year-old Lewis Ford of Lincoln City.
Highway 101 was closed for about four hours after the crash.
