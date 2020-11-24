HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man is facing charges including manslaughter following a crash that killed two people early Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
Just after 2:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 68.
OSP said an investigation revealed Noel Hernandez, of Hood River, was eastbound when he left the roadway and rolled multiple times.
Two passengers, identified as Rosalia Gonzalez-Ortiz, 23, of Hood River, and a juvenile male, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Hernandez was taken to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital where he was treated for injuries.
OSP said Hernandez was arrested after he was released from the hospital. He has been booked into NORCOR on two counts of second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The Wasco County Sheriff's Office, the Hood River County District Attorney, Wyeast Fire, Hood River Fire, Mosier Fire, Mid-Columbia Fire, and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
