LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A young woman was killed in a crash in Linn County on Monday evening, according to Oregon State Police.
At around 6:20 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 at the Highway 22 Junction.
OSP said an investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram 1500 was westbound on Highway 20 when it turned left across Hwy 22 to stay on Hwy 20 and into the path of a Nissan Rouge that was eastbound on Highway 22.
The driver of the Nissan, identified as Kaitlyn Allen, 20, of Salem, was flown to a Bend hospital where she was pronounced dead.
OSP said the driver of the Dodge was not injured.
Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.