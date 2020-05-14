OSP: 30 pounds of meth, stolen gun seized after traffic stop on speeding driver in Wasco Co.

On left, evidence photo from Oregon State Police. On right, jail booking photos of Luis Angel Ortega Alcala and Eliseo Elizondo Vasquez. (KPTV) 

WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A traffic stop on a speeding driver led to the discovery of 30 pounds of methamphetamine and a stolen gun, according to Oregon State Police.

A trooper stopped the Ford Explorer on Highway 97 near Shaniko in Wasco County at 1:17 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said the trooper observed signs of criminal activity, leading to a search of the vehicle.

Police said 30 pounds of suspected meth and a stolen semi-automatic pistol were found concealed in the SUV. A photo released by OSP showed the evidence was associated with children’s backpacks.

The driver, Luis Angel Ortega Alcala, 28, of Prescott, Washington, was arrested on charges of possession, delivery and manufacture of meth, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft.

The passenger, Eliseo Elizondo Vasquez, 53, of Pasco, Washington, was arrested on those same charges, as well as being a fugitive from another state, according to police.

Both men were booked into the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility in The Dalles.

No further details were released about the investigation.

(2) comments

Tom Paine_76
Tom Paine_76

Evidently they used their children's backpacks to hide the drugs. Losers!

Mrbastinado
Mrbastinado

Hope the judge gives each one an extra 5 years just for putting the cr@p in kiddies backpacks.

