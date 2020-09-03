JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - More than six pounds of fentanyl pills were discovered inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Jackson County last week, according to Oregon State Police.
On Aug. 26, at around 11:53 a.m., an OSP trooper from the Central Point Area Command stopped a 2014 Toyota Camry for a lane usage and safety belts violation on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 33.
OSP said a probable cause search was conducted during the traffic stop.
The trooper located about 6.4 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills concealed in the trunk and under the back seat of the Camry, according to OSP.
The driver, identified as Eric Osuna, 20, and the passenger, identified as Adrian Perez, 20, both from Moreno Valley, California, were arrested.
Osuna and Perez were booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of unlawful manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance - schedule II, unlawful possession of a controlled substance - schedule II, and unlawful delivery of counterfeit controlled substance - schedule II.
OSP said troopers were assisted by members of the Homeland Security Investigations - Medford Office during the investigation.
