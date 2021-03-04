DALLAS, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in Dallas Wednesday evening.
At about 7:44 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash on Highway 223 and Pleasant Drive.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Chloe Blatchley, 77, of Dallas, was crossing the highway when she was hit by a driver in a Land Rover.
Blatchley was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details about the investigation were released by OSP.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office, ODOT and Dallas Fire Department assisted OSP at the crash scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.