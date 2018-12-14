LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a head-on crash that happened in Linn County Thursday night.
Oregon State Police said the crash happened at around 5:48 p.m. on Highway 20 near milepost 4.
An investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt being driven by Jane Dunn, 64, of Albany, was traveling westbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Tahoe.
OSP said Dunn was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the Tahoe, identified as Kelly Blodgett, 40, of Corvallis, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. OSP said an adult passenger and four children in the Tahoe were not injured.
Highway 20 was closed for about three hours during the crash investigation.
