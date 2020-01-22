CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A deadly crash shutdown Highway 551 near Aurora for several hours early Wednesday morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred just after 12 a.m. on Highway 551, just south of the intersection with Interstate 5.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry, driven by Kelsie Martin, 29, of Beavercreek, was northbound on the highway when, for unknown reasons, collided head-on with a southbound Toyota Prius.
The driver of the Prius, identified as Stephanie Patricio, 33, of Woodburn, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Martin sustained serious injuries and was transported by LifeFlight to OHSU.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a passenger was in Martin's vehicle but did not have serious injuries.
According to OSP, alcohol impairment by Martin is suspected as a contributing factor.
Highway 551 was closed for several hours due to the investigation. Drivers were asked to avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays.
The Canby Police Department, Aurora Fire Department, Clackamas County deputies, AMR Ambulance and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Senseless, and it happens every day..everywhere..way too often. People just don't think when they get behind the wheel of a car. They don't think about how precious life is. They take way too much for granted. They spend too much time on their cell phones, and on social media while they're driving. They get drunk or high and drive. They just don't think.
It has become very concerning to drive anywhere at anytime. Every time we have to drive somewhere we always see distracted drivers. Because of this we don`t even listen to the radio anymore in our vehicles when driving as we have to keep all of our attention on the other distracted drivers!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.