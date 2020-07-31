LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who was found dead on a beach in Lincoln City early Thursday morning.
Just after 1 a.m., emergency crews responded to the report of a woman found dead on the beach between Devil's Punchbowl and Otter Rock.
According to OSP, the woman is believed to have washed up after an undetermined amount of time in the Pacific Ocean.
The woman has not yet been identified. OSP said she is white, with blonde mid-length hair, blue eyes, and is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old. She was wearing black yoga-style pants with the logo "Wilson Lacrosse" on the hip, a white t-shirt with "Skyhawks Sports Academy" logo, and gray with orange sole Nike shoes.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information on who the woman is, or has information about the case, is asked to contact Oregon State Police by dialing *OSP or *677 from a mobile phone or 800-442-0776. Please reference case number SP20213257.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
