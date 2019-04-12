(KPTV) - Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people who stole a purse at Champoeg State Park and then used stolen credit cards at area stores.
The theft happened on April 10 between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. OSP said a vehicle was broken into at Champoeg State Park and the suspects took a purse that contained a checkbook and credit cards.
OSP said a credit card was used at Hobbytown USA in Wilsonville at around 1:11 p.m. Then at 1:36 p.m., the credit card was attempted to be used at Fred Meyer in Tualatin, but was declined as the card had been deactivated.
One of the suspects was described as a white man in his early 30s, 6 feet tall, with olive skin, and light scruffy facial hair. The other suspect is described a white woman with blonde hair.
OSP released surveillance images of the woman. OSP said they were unable to get a picture of the man.
Anyone who can help identify the suspects, or has helpful information, please contact OSP dispatch at *OSP (*677) by mobile phone or 503-375-3555. Reference case number SP19125702.
