WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police is asking for help regarding the unlawful take and waste of a cow elk in Washington County outside of Banks.
OSP says the elk was found on April 2 on private timber property near Northwest Sellers Road and Northwest Davidson Road. The property owner said he heard gunshots in the area around April 1.
Law enforcement asks anyone with information about this incident to contact Troopers Ben Turner at the TIP Hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or TIP e-mail at TIP@state.or.us.
The TIP program offers cash reward for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of Mountain Sheep, Mountain Goat, Moose, Elk, Deer, Antelope, Bear, Cougar, Wolf, Upland Birds, Waterfowl, and Furbearers.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
