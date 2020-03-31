COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police is asking for help after a cow elk was killed and left to waste in Columbia County near Vernonia.
The elk was found Saturday morning on Weyerhaeuser property off Clear Creek Road near Timber Road, according to law enforcement.
The animal is believed to have been killed close to the time of discovery.
Workers reported seeing a dark-colored pickup with a white canopy driving in the area around the time the wasted elk was discovered. They said the driver turned around and drove away when seen by the workers.
Anyone with information about the wasted elk is asked to contact Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-0776 and leave information for Trooper Ben Turner or at the TIP hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or TIP email at TIP@state.or.us.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.