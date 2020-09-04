POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police is asking for help in identifying a suspect in a elk poaching case in Polk County.
On Aug. 20, the OSP Fish & Wildlife Division received a tip about a bull elk that had been killed and left for waste near milepost 16 on the Valsetz Mainline.
When they arrived, they found the animal in water, south of the rock quarry. The head had been cut off and taken.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to please contact the TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP(677) or TIP E-Mail: TIP@state.or.us.
