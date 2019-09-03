OSP asks for help ID’ing suspect in elk poaching case in Yamhill County

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police is asking for help identifying a suspect in an elk poaching case in Yamhill County.
The OSP Fish & Wildlife Division Aug. 30 received information that two bull elk carcasses had been found, and one appeared to be completely wasted. Evidence indicates someone located the wasted bull after it was dead, but failed to harvest the animal, according to OSP.
Anyone with information is urged to contact OSP dispatch at 677 from a mobile phone or through the Turn in Poachers hotline at 1-800-452-7888 and reference Trooper Jerome.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
