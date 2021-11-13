WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a shots fired incident on Saturday morning.

OSP said it responded along with The Dalles Police Department and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office just before 9 a.m. on Saturday. The OSP SWAT team searched a house near Shaniko in an attempt to locate 23-year-old Logan Cantwell but were unable to do so. Highway 97 was shut down for several hours for the investigation.

OSP is asking for the public’s help to find Cantwell. He may be using the alias Logan Taylor or Kendall Myers. If seen, do not approach him.

If you have any information about Cantwell, you’re asked to call 911