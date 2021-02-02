CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An Astoria man died Monday afternoon following a crash on Highway 26 in Clatsop County, according to Oregon State Police.
At about 12:37 p.m., emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17.
OSP said preliminary investigation revealed that Kenneth Rislow, 77, was eastbound in a Kia when he traveled off the road.
Several people performed CPR on Rislow, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OSP.
OSP believes Rislow had a medical emergency before driving off the highway.
The Elsie Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
