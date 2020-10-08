WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a crash that killed one person in Wasco County on Wednesday.
At 5:43 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 59.
OSP said an investigation revealed that Jeffery Murphy, 61, from Bend, was traveling northbound in a Chevrolet pickup truck that was pulling a 5th-wheel trailer when he left the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment.
Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Wasco County Fire, Juniper Flat Fire & Rescue and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
