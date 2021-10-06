POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police investigated a deadly crash involving a bicyclist in Polk County on Tuesday evening.
Just after 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash on Highway 51 near milepost 4. OSP said an investigation revealed Frank Koch, 80, of Independence, was southbound on a bicycle when he was struck from behind by a southbound Toyota Prius.
Koch was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said the driver of the Prius stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Highway 51 was closed for about three hours. Polk County Fire and Medics, the Polk County Sheriff's Office and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.