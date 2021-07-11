MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police said a bicyclist died after a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning in Marion County.
OSP said at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, it responded to Highway 551 near milepost 2. When troopers arrived, they found a bicyclist that had been on the northbound shoulder and had been hit from behind by a vehicle. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Troopers said the involved vehicle did not stay at the scene. Evidence recovered at the scene suggests the involved vehicle is a white 2008-2014 Subaru Tribeca, with damage to the front passenger side, to include the headlight and passenger side mirror.
OSP is asking any with information regarding the crash or the suspect vehicle to contact them at 1-800-442-0776.
(1) comment
So what was this guy doing riding bike out in the boonies at 2 o' clock in the morning ???
