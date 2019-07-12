LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Brownsville man died in a crash that occurred on Highway 228 Thursday afternoon.
Oregon State Police said troopers responded to the crash near milepost 2.5 at around 1:40 p.m.
An investigation revealed that Michael McDaniel, 69, was traveling westbound in a Jeep Cherokee when for unknown reasons he drifted over the center line and struck an eastbound fully-loaded Kenworth log truck.
OSP said McDaniel died at the scene.
The driver of the log truck received only minor injuries.
Highway 228 was closed for about four hours during the crash investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
