MANZANITA, OR (KPTV) - A bus carrying Army National Guard members crashed on the Oregon coast Monday, and thankfully no one was injured.
Oregon State Police said the crash occurred at around 7 a.m. on Highway 101 in Manzanita.
An investigation revealed a bus occupied by 46 Army National Guard member from the HHC 1-186 IN from Medford had departed from Camp Rilea and was en route to Portland.
OSP said the driver, identified as 44-year-old Kenneth Alexander, of Vancouver, missed the turn onto Highway 26 outside of Seaside. Alexander assured passengers he knew where he was going and continued on Highway 101.
According to OSP, passengers observed Alexander using his cell phone. He was also reportedly showing signs of impairment.
Alexander then lost control of the bus and crashed into the sidewalk.
No one was injured in the crash. Alexander was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
According to OSP, the Tillamook County District Attorney's Office will review the case for charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and 46 counts of reckless endangering against Alexander.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
