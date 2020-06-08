JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers seized more than 34 pound of drugs during a traffic stop in Jackson County last Friday.
At around 9:18 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu for exceeding the speed limit on Interstate 5 near milepost 33.
OSP said the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity during the traffic stop and a consent search was conducted.
About 28.8 pounds of methamphetamine and about 5.4 pounds of heroin were found concealed in the Chevrolet's rear fenders during the search, according to OSP.
The driver, identified as 36-year-old Julian Pineda Casillas, of Victorville, California, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine and heroin.
How stupid do you have to be, when carrying 34 lbs of drugs, to drive more than 5 mph over the speed limit? I mean, considering that most staters won't pull you over unless you're doing 12-13 over, it means this guy must have been doing at least that, while carrying about 10 years of prison time in his vehicle. That is just plain ignorant. Tell ya what, when the cartel finds out the reason he got stopped was self-inflicted, he might end up being buried in the prison graveyard.
