DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon State Police captain was sentenced to two days in jail on Tuesday and was convicted of harassing his estranged wife.
Captain William Fugate was also sentenced to 24 months of probation and was ordered to complete batterers intervention counseling and pay $100 in fines.
Fugate was placed on leave in March 2018 after his estranged wife filed a restraining order against him. The order required Fugate to stay 500 feet away from her.
Officials launched an investigation into Fugate after receiving an anonymous report on Feb. 27.
According to court documents, Fugate and his wife were going through a divorce. The documents accuse Fugate of being “very volatile but careful to keep domestic abuse hidden to keep his career”.
Fugate’s wife in the documents said Fugate had a gun and said she was afraid “he would shoot her”.
In exchange for his plea of guilty on Tuesday, one count of harassment was dismissed.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel reviewed five other domestic violence allegations against Fugate related to incidents that occurred between 2007 and 2016; Hummel did not charge Fugate because the allegations are time barred by Oregon’s statute of limitations.
Fugate has previously appeared on FOX 12 as a public information officer for OSP.
FOX 12 reached out to OSP to ask about Fugate’s employment status but did not receive an immediate response.
