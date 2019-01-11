BEND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon State Police captain has resigned after pleading guilty to violently grabbing his estranged wife in 2017.
The Bulletin reports William Fugate, who had been on paid and then unpaid administrative leave with the state police, resigned Thursday and also plans to surrender his police certification through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Eriks Gabliks, director of the Oregon DPSST, said the agency opened a case against Fugate once he was criminally convicted and was in the process of deciding to suspend or revoke his certification.
Fugate, 43, was sentenced Tuesday to two days in jail and two years probation after pleading guilty to one count of harassment.
