CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist died after being hit by a car on Friday afternoon in Clackamas County, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP said just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to Highway 211 at Southeast Eagle Creek Road. They learned a car southbound on Hwy 211 was attempting to turn east onto SE Eagle Creek Rd. A motorcycle was northbound on Hwy 211 when it was hit.
The motorcyclist, identified as 51-year-old Jade Pruitt of Mulino, was pronounced dead.
OSP said an improper left turn is being investigated as a cause of the crash.
Hwy 211 was closed for two hours for an investigation. A member of the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate.