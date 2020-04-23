GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) - An Oregon State Police trooper seized cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 last Saturday.
At around 8: 33 a.m., a trooper from the Grants Pass Area Command stopped a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck for a traffic violation on I-5 near milepost 63.
OSP said the driver gave the trooper a counterfeit identification.
The trooper then developed probable cause to search the vehicle, according to OSP.
During the search, the trooper located $62,649 in cash and 17.1 grams of cocaine.
The driver, identified as Rey David Aguilera-Limon, and a passenger, identified as Luis Fernando Herrera-Limon, were arrested and booked into the Josephine County Jail for unlawful possession of cocaine, identity theft, and money laundering.
