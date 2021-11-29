OSP: Cocaine worth hundreds of thousands of dollars found in dog crate

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police say they found drugs inside a dog crate on Monday.
It’s estimated street value is $228,000.
At around 11:00 a.m., a trooper stopped a van traveling northbound on Interstate 5 for a traffic violation. During the stop the trooper observed signs of criminal activity.
The driver of the van gave consent to have their van searched. OSP K-9 Titan was used and found the presence of controlled substances he’s trained to detect.
Six kilograms of cocaine were found in the back of the van hidden inside the dog crate. It is estimated that the street value is $228,000.
The driver was identified as 63-year-old Humberto Alzarez Plascencia of Chino, California.