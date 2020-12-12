LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police have launched a death investigation in Lincoln County on Thursday.
Officers responded to the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor.
OSP said Lincoln County SAR members assisted them due to the heavily wooded area. The deceased has yet to be identified.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
No additional information was provided at the time of the release.
