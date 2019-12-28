TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division says a person believed to be involved in unlawful waste of several ducks and geese in Tillamook County has contacted police and the investigation is continuing.
On Thursday, Fish and Wildlife Troopers responded to a report of three garbage bags full of birds found by a person while walking their dog.
The bags were located near the Nestucca River in the area of the Cloverdale Boat Launch and the Cloverdale Water District building, according to troopers.
Troopers said a total of eight geese and five ducks were found within the three garbage bags. Three of the geese had the breast meat removed and the rest were left to waste.
On Sunday, OSP thanked the media and public for their help with this case.
Troopers said the subject who is believed to be involved has contacted OSP. They say their investigation is continuing.
