LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Three people were hurt in a serious crash involving two semi-trucks early Friday morning on Interstate 5, Oregon State Police reported.
At 2:30 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on I- 5 northbound at milepost 216.
OSP said preliminary investigation determined a tan 2015 Volvo Semi truck and trailer traveling northbound in the slow lane suddenly rear ended a blue 2016 Freight truck and trailer at a high rate of speed.
The three occupants of the Volvo were trapped for about an hour before emergency personnel could extricate them. According to troopers, the three were then transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.
OSP did not say the extent of injuries or release the victims’ conditions Friday morning.
A recruit trooper saved a small dog from the cab of the Volvo as well. The dog was not injured and was transported to a shelter.
The crash is under investigation. As of 8:30 a.m., OSP said one lane remains closed awaiting reconstruction of the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.