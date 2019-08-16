YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Yamhill County Thursday evening.
Oregon State Police said the crash occurred at around 8:45 p.m. on Highway 99W near milepost 34.
According to OSP, an investigation revealed a 2005 Nissan Murano was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and struck several parked vehicles.
The driver, identified as 29-year-old Hector Orozco Jr., from Dayton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Northbound Highway 99W was closed for about five hours during the crash investigation.
The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, McMinnville Police Department, McMinnville Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.