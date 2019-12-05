UMATILLA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Umatilla County.
At around 8:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash on the Highway 730 near milepost 202.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a 1999 Ford F-150 was westbound on Highway 730 when, for unknown reasons, crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2011 Volvo semi-truck with a flatbed trailer.
The driver of the Ford F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP said the driver's name will be released after next of kin has been notified.
The driver of the semi-truck, identified as 64-year-old Steven Unruh, from Nampa, Idaho, was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston with unknown injuries.
Highway 730 was closed for about four hours following the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
