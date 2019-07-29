NEAR GRAND RONDE, OR (KPTV) – A person died Monday afternoon after Oregon State Police say a minivan left the road, hit several signs and landed in a drainage ditch.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 22 near Salem at approximately 3:10 p.m., according to law enforcement.
Fire officials confirmed were six people in the van at the time of the crash. According to OSP, one person inside the vehicle died and all other occupants were transported to a hospital.
The road was temporarily closed in the area while investigators were on scene. No additional information was immediately available for release.
