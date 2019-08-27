MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died following a crash near Silverton Monday morning.
At around 11:57 a.m., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 214 near milepost 38.
OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on the highway when the driver lost control, crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Mark Clark, 69, of Salem.
Clark was lifeflighted to Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A passenger on the motorcycle, identified as Brandi Wilcut, 29, of Salem, was taken to Silverton Hospital with serious injuries.
OSP said the driver of the Corolla was not injured.
The Oregon Department of Transportation and Silverton Fire Department assisted OSP at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
