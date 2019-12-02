CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died and two others were seriously injured following a crash along Highway 224 Sunday evening.
Just after 7:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 224 near Highway 211.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a Toyota Camry was westbound on Highway 224, when for unknown reasons it crossed into the eastbound lanes and crashed into a Toyota Rav4.
The driver of the Camry, identified as 37-year-old Aleksandr Sukhoy, from Portland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two occupants of the Rav4, identified as 29-year-old Haley Hubbard and 30-year-old Josh Hubbard, both from Eagle Creek, were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.
Oregon State Police was assisted at the scene by ODOT, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office and Clackamas Fire.
