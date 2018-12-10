SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police say a Salem man died after a rear-end collision on Highway 22E in Salem Monday morning.
According to OSP, Eugene Mason, 80, was driving east on the road in a 1975 Volkswagen Beetle and was rear-ended by a driver in a 2006 Kenworth commercial motor vehicle near milepost 3 just before 9 a.m.
OSP identified the driver of the 2006 Kenworth commercial motor vehicle as 55-year-old Gordon Wright. Wright was hauling a 53-foot trailer at the time of the collision.
Mason after he was rear-ended veered off the road and his Volkswagen rolled, according to OSP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP says dense fog was a contributing factor in the crash.
One lane of Highway 22E was closed for approximately three hours after the crash.
OSP was assisted on scene Monday morning by the Salem Police Department, the Keizer Police Department, the Salem Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
