JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Law enforcement detained two people and destroyed close to 14,500 marijuana plants earlier this month following a several months-long investigation in southern Oregon.
Oregon State Police say the plants weighed more than 1,900 pounds and had an estimated street value of $15 million.
Gregory Marin Day, 24, of North Carolina, and a second person were detained after OSP served a search warrant April 11 at a property in the 3900 block of Independence School Road in Medford.
Day was lodged at the Jackson County Jail on numerous drug and weapons-related charges; the other person was identified and released, according to OSP.
Investigators say Day was managing the large scale indoor growing operation, which was not licensed or legal. They say the marijuana was being exported from Oregon to several Midwestern states.
Investigators removed and destroyed 14,497 marijuana plants weighing 1,907.7 pounds. They also seized $557,488, 29 firearms, including two fully automatic rifles, 6,000 Butane Honey Oil cartridges, 141,838.3 gross grams of other BHO product, 1,047 gross grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and some LSD.
The Oregon State Police-Southwest Region Marijuana team was assisted by agencies including the Oregon State Police-Major Crimes Section, the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement team, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and law enforcement members from Illinois and Kansas.
